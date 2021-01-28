WASHINGTON (WJZ) — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries following an explosion involving mechanical equipment at a Washington, D.C., hospital Thursday, the district’s fire department said.
Initially, the department tweeted a generator fell through several floors into the basement at the BridgePoint Hospital Capitol Hill in the 200 block of 7th Street NE. They later said that report was incorrect.
Update Bridgepoint Hospital 200 block 7th St NE. This involves an explosion of mechanical equipment in basement. Force funneled up chimney shaft & caused damage several floors. #DCsBravest have confirmed no structural stability issues. 1 person transported non life threatening. pic.twitter.com/re8VfQ5eZx
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 28, 2021
The explosion sent force up a chimney, damaging several floors. The department tweeted there is no structural issue with the building.
