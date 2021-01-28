COVID IN MD:Maryland Vaccination Guide
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Bridgepoint Hospital, Capitol Hill, DC, DC news, Explosion, Local TV, Roof Collapse, Talkers, Washington DC

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries following an explosion involving mechanical equipment at a Washington, D.C., hospital Thursday, the district’s fire department said.

Initially, the department tweeted a generator fell through several floors into the basement at the BridgePoint Hospital Capitol Hill in the 200 block of 7th Street NE. They later said that report was incorrect.

The explosion sent force up a chimney, damaging several floors. The department tweeted there is no structural issue with the building.

