CHESTERTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Former Maryland delegate and gubernatorial candidate Heather Mizeur, a Democrat, announced her campaign to run against Republican Rep. Andy Harris in District 1.

“The events of January 6th have forever changed us,” Mizeur said in a video kicking off her campaign. “Witnessing a treasonous insurrection against the citadel of our democracy, with the express encouragement of those bound by a Constitutional oath to protect it, is an unforgivable betrayal. Andy Harris’s actions on that day alone disqualify him from representing Maryland’s First District, but since that act of domestic terrorism, unbecoming conduct has continued to be his calling card.”

Harris was among the Republicans objecting to Biden’s Electoral College win even after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. He allegedly got into a scuffle with another lawmaker on the House floor that night. A week later he was caught with a gun at the security checkpoint at the U.S. Capitol.

“These behaviors have stirred within me a conviction that we must present an alternative choice. We deserve representation that reflects the very best qualities of who we are and where we are from,” she continued. “That is why, today, I am launching my campaign for Congress.”

Mizeur worked in the U.S. Congress for a decade, including four years as former U.S. Senator John Kerry's Domestic Policy Director.

Mizeur worked in the U.S. Congress for a decade, including four years as former U.S. Senator John Kerry’s Domestic Policy Director. She served as a city councilmember and state legislator all while running a small business.

She was elected to the General Assembly in 2006 and served two four-year terms. She worked to expand health care for children and families, reform the criminal justice system, create more civil rights and environmental protections and bring jobs to Maryland.

She then ran for governor in 2014.

Since then, she founded Soul Force Politics, a organization that works to bridge worsening divisions in American politics.

She and her wife Deborah live and work on their Chestertown farm.

