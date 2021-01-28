ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials say they have begun to vaccinate some priority groups in Phase 1B, but COVID-19 vaccine supply remains limited.

They continue to encourage residents, who are eligible, to fill out a pre-registration survey on the county’s website. Pre-registration is open for adults 75 and older, K through 12 educations, staff and childcare providers, who are not a part of the school system and adults with developmental disabilities. As for adults ages 65 to 74 in Phase 1C, pre-registration is also open to them.

Anyone who doesn’t have a computer can call 410-313-6284 to register. You must provide contact information so that the county can notify you when vaccines are available.

“We have already pre-registered more than 20,000 of our residents who are aged 75 and older, more than 2,000 of our residents who are non public school employees or child care providers and more than 300 developmentally disabled adults,” said Ball. “We’ve also worked with our public school system, who has identified nearly 10,000 school system employees who are eligible to be vaccinated.”

Although 55,000 people are eligible for the vaccine, only 15,000 doses are available in the county.

Officials are also planning to open multiple mass vaccination sites at Marriotts Ridge, Long Reach, Centennial and Reservoir high schools. One the county has more vaccine supply, those locations will be operational within 48 hours.

“This is an all hands-on deck operation for this government, we will use every resource at our disposal so that when we get the supply we immediately get shots in arms,” said Ball. “We know that folks are frustrated, and while we are hopeful that production will increase over the next few months, we are still in a position where demand will continue to exceed supply for the foreseeable future. We know how many people are relying on a vaccine to return to normal life, to see their family and friends, and to be less isolated. We’re doing everything we can to make this process go faster once we have the supply.”

Watch the full press conference here:

