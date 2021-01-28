GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was critically injured in a stabbing in Glen Burnie Wednesday night, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
The stabbing happened around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Margate Drive. When officers got to the scene, they found a man with multiple stab wounds to the upper body inside a home.
Police said the victim, who was showing behavior indicating possible narcotic use, told them he didn’t know who stabbed him. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.