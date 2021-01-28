BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in northwest Baltimore on Thursday night.
Police were called around 7:15 p.m. to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the body.
The victim is expected to survive, police said.
Investigators believe the incident occurred in the 3700 block of Woodhaven Avenue.
Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.