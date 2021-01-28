BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City officials on Wednesday announced a partnership to immediately increase access to emergency services for people experiencing homelessness by converting two recreation centers into winter emergency shelters.
These recreation centers will double as winter shelters when wind chill temperatures hit 32°F or below and a Winter Shelter Declaration is issued.
The two new overflow shelters are:
- Greenmount Recreation Center (2304 Greenmount Avenue)
- Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center (1201 Pennsylvania Avenue)
Between 3 p.m. and 10 a.m., the Greenmount Rec Center will provide temporary shelter for homeless women, while the Robert C. Marshall Rec Center will provide temporary shelter for homeless couples.
Services can be accessed by calling the Coordinated Entry Line at 443-984-9540 or dialing 211.