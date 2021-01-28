WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Metro Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say assaulted an 85-year-old man aboard an Orange Line train near Rosslyn.
Police say the incident happened Thursday just before 7 p.m.
The victim is in critical but stable condition, police say.
SEEKING TO IDENTIFY: Metro Transit Police seeks public’s assistance to identify suspect in a felony assault aboard Orange Line train near Rosslyn. Victim 85 y/o male in critical but stable condition. #wmata pic.twitter.com/VupOfGaehG
— Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) January 29, 2021
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call 202-962-2121 or text “MyMTPD.”