By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Metro Transit Police, Talkers

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Metro Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say assaulted an 85-year-old man aboard an Orange Line train near Rosslyn.

Police say the incident happened Thursday just before 7 p.m.

The victim is in critical but stable condition, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity should call 202-962-2121 or text “MyMTPD.”

