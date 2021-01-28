ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 44,330 unemployment claims were filed last week in Maryland.
According to the state’s Department of Labor, 44,333 claims were filed the week ending Jan. 23.
The number is up from the previous week, when 41,596 filed for unemployment insurance.
Here’s a breakdown:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – January 23, 2021
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|Allegany
|380
|97
|5
|32
|Anne Arundel
|1,942
|447
|17
|219
|Baltimore City
|2,581
|800
|24
|325
|Baltimore County
|5,203
|1,524
|32
|404
|Calvert
|325
|56
|3
|37
|Caroline
|179
|50
|0
|6
|Carroll
|572
|135
|2
|35
|Cecil
|366
|79
|6
|27
|Charles
|696
|194
|2
|52
|Dorchester
|475
|494
|3
|17
|Frederick
|864
|216
|9
|72
|Garrett
|152
|30
|1
|11
|Harford
|1,081
|264
|7
|114
|Howard
|1,132
|262
|3
|115
|Kent
|111
|18
|0
|6
|Montgomery
|3,527
|992
|26
|325
|Non – Maryland
|3,824
|3,087
|78
|185
|Prince George’s
|4,698
|1,993
|45
|338
|Queen Anne’s
|190
|34
|1
|12
|Somerset
|153
|29
|0
|9
|St. Mary’s
|334
|126
|5
|29
|Talbot
|188
|31
|0
|13
|Unknown
|29
|10
|1
|3
|Washington
|638
|186
|2
|47
|Wicomico
|492
|98
|3
|42
|Worcester
|382
|62
|0
|30
|Totals by Type:
|30,514
|11,314
|275
|2,505
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|30,514
|Total New PUA and PEUC Claims:
|13,819
|Total New UI Claims:
|44,333
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.