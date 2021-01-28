COVID IN MD:Maryland Vaccination Guide
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Claims, Coronavirus, COVID-19, jobless, Local TV, Maryland, unemployment insurance

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 44,330 unemployment claims were filed last week in Maryland.

According to the state’s Department of Labor, 44,333 claims were filed the week ending Jan. 23.

The number is up from the previous week, when 41,596 filed for unemployment insurance.

Here’s a breakdown:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – January 23, 2021
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims
Allegany 380 97 5 32
Anne Arundel 1,942 447 17 219
Baltimore City 2,581 800 24 325
Baltimore County 5,203 1,524 32 404
Calvert 325 56 3 37
Caroline 179 50 0 6
Carroll 572 135 2 35
Cecil 366 79 6 27
Charles 696 194 2 52
Dorchester 475 494 3 17
Frederick 864 216 9 72
Garrett 152 30 1 11
Harford 1,081 264 7 114
Howard 1,132 262 3 115
Kent 111 18 0 6
Montgomery 3,527 992 26 325
Non – Maryland 3,824 3,087 78 185
Prince George’s 4,698 1,993 45 338
Queen Anne’s 190 34 1 12
Somerset 153 29 0 9
St. Mary’s 334 126 5 29
Talbot 188 31 0 13
Unknown 29 10 1 3
Washington 638 186 2 47
Wicomico 492 98 3 42
Worcester 382 62 0 30
Totals by Type: 30,514 11,314 275 2,505
Total Regular UI Claims: 30,514
Total New PUA and PEUC Claims: 13,819
Total New UI Claims: 44,333

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff