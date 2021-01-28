TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A person involved in the meal distribution program at Overlea High School has recently tested positive for COVID-19, Baltimore County Public Schools said Thursday.
Meal distribution from the site will continue uninterrupted, the school system said.
According to BCPS, everyone who had close contact with this individual has been identified, notified and will remain away from school facilities until they are cleared to return by the Baltimore County Department of Health.
Facilities that were involved in this instance have been cleaned in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, BCPS said.
BCPS added they’re working with the Baltimore County Department of Health to ensure that recommendations and guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maryland Department of Health are in place.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.