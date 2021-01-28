BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port Discovery Children’s Museum received a $269,500 grant from The TD Ready Challenge to address the impacts of COVID-19.
Port Discovery Children’s Museum was one of six U.S. winners of the 2020 TD Ready Challenge presented by TD Bank.
This project aims to harness the power of playful learning to support children amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
To increase access to learning, the Museum will create and deliver virtual educational enrichment for students in under-resourced schools and neighborhoods, launch new programming that helps bridge the digital divide among early learners and provide professional development aimed at helping Port Discovery increase their capacity to support children dealing with trauma.
Programs will focus on STEAM the arts, healthy living and early literacy.
