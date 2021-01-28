TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Police helicopter made a precautionary emergency landing Thursday night after an emergency light came on, police said.
Police said an emergency light came on shortly before 8 p.m. while in the air on patrol.
As a precaution, officers made an emergency landing in the 3700 block of Branch Avenue in Temple Hills, police said.
The crew was not injured during this incident, police said.
No further information has been provided at this time.