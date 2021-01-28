LifeBridge Health is welcoming back Dr. Michael Schutz, a well known breast surgeon the Baltimore area, to their hospital system.
WJZ’s Denise Koch talks to Dr. Schultz about why prioritizing your breast health is important despite the coronavirus pandemic. He talks about the safety precautions taken when you go for an in-person check up and why you shouldn’t be afraid to keep preventative doctor’s appointments during this time.
Patients would see Dr. Schultz at his office at 2700 Quarry Lake Dr Suite 220, Baltimore, MD 21209. If surgery is required, Dr. Schultz practices at Sinai and Northwest hospitals.
Watch the full interview above.