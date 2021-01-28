NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WJZ) — Vanderbilt has hired Jesse Minter from the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens as defensive coordinator.
Commodores coach Clark Lea announced the hiring Thursday, tweeting, “It has been evident that Jesse has the passion & energy for the job & I am happy to welcome his family to Vanderbilt!”
Jesse played a crucial role for one of the NFL's best defenses. I am excited for him to bring his knowledge & experience to VU to field a tough, swarming defense. It has been evident that Jesse has the passion & energy for the job & I am happy to welcome his family to Vanderbilt! pic.twitter.com/rdIE9ZtKX8
— Clark Lea (@Coach_Lea) January 28, 2021
Minter also will coach safeties, and Ben Cauthen is the new chief of staff.
After master-level classes with the @Ravens, @Coach_Minter returns to college football with new material.#AnchorDown
— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) January 28, 2021
Minter spent the past four seasons with the Ravens coaching defensive backs with Baltimore making the playoffs the past three years. He was at Georgia State between 2013 and 2016 and was defensive coordinator the last three seasons. He started coaching at Indiana State in 2009 through 2012.
He played wide receiver at College of Mount Saint Joseph in Division III.
Cauthen has been Wake Forest’s video coordinator the past seven years.
The Commodores went 0-9 last season.
