BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From being on the cover of Time Magazine, to now having his own collection with Under Armour, photographer and activist Devin Allen is putting Baltimore front and center once again.
The collaboration highlights the untold stories of young Baltimore athletes. It will include shoes, a sweatshirt and a range of graphic tees.
One example is this shirt with a picture of a milk crate used as a basketball hoop, a staple of childhood for so many in the city.
The timing has a purpose. The collection will launch on February 5, for Black History Month.
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.