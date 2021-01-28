ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials give an update on the coronavirus vaccination plan starting at 11 a.m.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will provide a vaccination update to the community with Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman, Howard County Public School System Superintendent (HCPSS) Dr. Michael Martirano, Howard County General Hospital (HCGH) Interim President Dr. Shafeeq Ahmed, and Department of Community Resources and Services (DCRS) Director Jacqueline Scott.
“This is an all hands-on deck operation for this government, we will use every resource at our disposal so that when we get the supply we immediately get shots in arms,” said Ball. “We know that folks are frustrated, and while we are hopeful that production will increase over the next few months, we are still in a position where demand will continue to exceed supply for the foreseeable future. We know how many people are relying on a vaccine to return to normal life, to see their family and friends, and to be less isolated. We’re doing everything we can to make this process go faster once we have the supply.”
