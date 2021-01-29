BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 42-year-old man was shot in the torso late Thursday in south Baltimore.
Officers were dispatched to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim around 11:10 p.m.
There, they learned the victim was shot in the torso. Police found a crime scene in the 1700 block of Wilkens Avenue.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2499.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.