COVID IN MD:County-By-County Maryland Vaccination Guide
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Crime, Local TV, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 42-year-old man was shot in the torso late Thursday in south Baltimore.

Officers were dispatched to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim around 11:10 p.m.

There, they learned the victim was shot in the torso. Police found a crime scene in the 1700 block of Wilkens Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff