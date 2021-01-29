COVID IN MD:County-By-County Maryland Vaccination Guide
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, coronavirus deaths, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Downward trends in coronavirus data continue in Maryland, as the state surpasses 350,000 COVID-19 cases over the span of the pandemic.

As of Friday, the state reported that hospitalizations went down by 20 cases to 1,616. Of those hospitalized, 367 remain in the ICU. The positivity rate also decreased by 5.94%.

But the state also reported 350,629 total COVID-19 cases over the span of the pandemic, with 1,880 new cases in the last 24 hours. Thirty nine more Marylanders have died as a result of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,900.

A total of 6.9 million tests have been administered, with 52,790 tests given in the last day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Maryland remains in Phase 1C of its vaccination plan. A total of 483,149 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered, of which 406,168 were first doses.

As for distribution, a total of 584,575 first doses were distributed and 268,050 second doses were distributed.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,143 (179) 1*
Anne Arundel 32,535 (450) 14*
Baltimore City 37,625 (791) 21*
Baltimore County 46,843 (1,105) 33*
Calvert 3,373 (60) 1*
Caroline 1,859 (16) 0*
Carroll 6,861 (188) 5*
Cecil 4,709 (109) 2*
Charles 7,909 (144) 1*
Dorchester 2,040 (35) 0*
Frederick 15,447 (235) 8*
Garrett 1,789 (56) 1*
Harford 11,186 (203) 4*
Howard 14,408 (198) 6*
Kent 1,027 (34) 2*
Montgomery 58,308 (1,254) 44*
Prince George’s 67,262 (1,194) 28*
Queen Anne’s 2,338 (32) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,517 (103) 0*
Somerset 2,228 (26) 0*
Talbot 1,646 (21) 0*
Washington 11,307 (219) 3*
Wicomico 6,232 (126) 0*
Worcester 3,037 (76) 1*
Data not available 0 (46) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 17,006 (2) 0*
10-19 32,913 (6) 1*
20-29 63,847 (32) 1*
30-39 60,746 (71) 6*
40-49 53,634 (195) 4*
50-59 52,974 (531) 23*
60-69 35,690 (1,085) 18*
70-79 20,271 (1,753) 33*
80+ 13,548 (3,223) 90*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 183,872 (3,339) 86*
Male 166,757 (3,561) 90*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 99,405 (2,413) 62*
Asian (NH) 7,670 (234) 7*
White (NH) 119,649 (3,494) 92*
Hispanic 57,531 (644) 15*
Other (NH) 16,418 (67) 0*
Data not available 49,956 (48) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

 

 

CBS Baltimore Staff