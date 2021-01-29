BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Enoch Pratt Free Library announced a new project Friday morning to help those in Baltimore going without internet during the coronavirus pandemic.

A crew installed Internet at one southeast Baltimore home Friday as a part of this program working to close the city’s digital divide and help that family get the Internet access they so desperately need.

“The digital divide is a crisis in our community,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “Many Baltimoreans, who are left behind, are left behind because of one reason only lack of access to the internet.’

Thanks to a $50,000 grant from the PNC Bank Foundation, the Enoch Pratt Free Library announced its new project.

“That will take Internet access beyond the walls of our library buildings,” said Heidi Daniel, the CEO of the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

The funding goes toward the installation of this antenna on the roof of the Southeast Anchor Library and receivers in 50 homes.

“It’s a way to connect and collaborate with others during critical times in society,” said Project Waves Founder Adam Bouhmad.

According to the Abell Foundation, 40% of Baltimore homes do not have internet access.

“The internet is a human right!”

now Pratt Library is partnering with the Digital Harbor Foundation and Project Waves to bring households the access they didn’t have before.

“The digital divide is very real and if not corrected will have terrible consequences to our educational and economic health of our city,” said Laura Gamble, Regional President of the Greater Maryland, PNC Bank.

