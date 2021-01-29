BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With a winter storm on the way expected to bring two waves of snow to parts of Maryland, state highway crews are already beginning to prepare the roads on Friday.
In western Maryland, crews began putting down anti-icing treatments on the roads Friday morning, and other parts of the state will do so later in the day and Saturday morning, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said.
Once the snow begins, the state will have up to 2,700 pieces of equipment on the roads to keep them clear for drivers.
