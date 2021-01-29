BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A blast of cold continues Friday in Maryland with a possible threat of snow Sunday.
On Friday, the day will start out with a real feel temperature in the single digits and the afternoon won’t be much better.
The forecast will feature blustery and cold weather. We are forecasting a high around 34, however, the wind will make it feel more like the 10s for much of the day.
#mdwx At "9 bells" our lunch break, wind chills are actually out of the single digits! The winds will calm tonight and these very cold numbers will be in the past.
We will be monitoring the development of a surface cyclone east of the Rockies Friday. This disturbance will push into the mid-Atlantic this weekend and will bring a rather promising chance of snow to the Greater Baltimore area.
#mdwx THIS JUST IN..In the past 15 minutes the GFS weather model has UPPED our snowfall totals. From 7" to 9.4" in Baltimore. From around 8" N&W to, now, 12" in Carrol County, almost 10" in Fredrick. Even OC will have an inch. No rain line ashore.
WJZ’s Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates through the weekend.
