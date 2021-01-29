COVID IN MD:County-By-County Maryland Vaccination Guide
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Cold, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Snow

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A blast of cold continues Friday in Maryland with a possible threat of snow Sunday.

On Friday, the day will start out with a real feel temperature in the single digits and the afternoon won’t be much better.

The forecast will feature blustery and cold weather. We are forecasting a high around 34, however, the wind will make it feel more like the 10s for much of the day.

We will be monitoring the development of a surface cyclone east of the Rockies Friday. This disturbance will push into the mid-Atlantic this weekend and will bring a rather promising chance of snow to the Greater Baltimore area.

Maryland Weather: Moderate Snowfall Possible Between Sunday Morning, Monday Night

WJZ’s Weather Team will continue to monitor the forecast and will bring you updates through the weekend.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.