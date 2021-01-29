BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With a winter storm on the way expected to bring two waves of snow to parts of Maryland, state highway crews are already beginning to prepare the roads on Friday.
In western Maryland, crews began putting down anti-icing treatments on the roads Friday morning, and other parts of the state will do so later in the day and Saturday morning, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said.
Once the snow begins, the state will have up to 2,700 pieces of equipment on the roads to keep them clear for drivers.
BGE is also monitoring the system in case there are power outages. The company is asking people to prepare in case the lights go out and report any outages.
Due to the impending storm, the city of Annapolis has declared a snow emergency beginning Sunday at 8 a.m. Residents will need to move parked vehicles off snow emergency routes; the city will open garages with free parking.
City crews will take to the streets at 8 a.m. Sunday, officials said.
