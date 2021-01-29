COVID IN MD:County-By-County Maryland Vaccination Guide
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An MTA Bus driver was shot and killed in northeast Baltimore on Friday, according to police.

Police say it happened along the 4400 block of Moravia Road.

According to police, the driver was in the area dropping off a passenger, when a car pulled up alongside the bus.

That’s when investigators say the suspect got out of the car and opened fire.

The bus driver was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say they believe this was a targeted incident.

No passengers were on the bus, and no one else was hurt.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff