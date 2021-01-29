BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An MTA Bus driver was shot and killed in northeast Baltimore on Friday, according to police.
Police say it happened along the 4400 block of Moravia Road.
According to police, the driver was in the area dropping off a passenger, when a car pulled up alongside the bus.
That’s when investigators say the suspect got out of the car and opened fire.
The bus driver was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police say they believe this was a targeted incident.
No passengers were on the bus, and no one else was hurt.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!