BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday the team has signed tight end Nick Boyle to a two-year contract extension.
The extension will keep Boyle under contract through the 2023 season.
“Nick is a Raven, exactly the type of player deserving of this third contract,” Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta said. “Ask his teammates, ask his coaches, he’s a backbone for this team. We are very happy for Nick and Kristina as we continue to build out our roster.”
Boyle, 27, has played in 73 career games, recording 120 receptions for 1,047 yards and four touchdowns.
Since joining the Ravens in 2015, Boyle has helped the team establish the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack as one of the league’s premier blocking tight ends.
Through nine games in 2020, before being placed on Injured Reserve (knee), Boyle tied a career-high with two touchdown receptions, while posting 113 yards on 14 catches.
“I am extremely thankful to continue being a part of the Ravens,” Boyle said. “My family has made this place our home the past five years, and we couldn’t be happier to continue doing so. I truly love this organization and all it has done for me. I am working my hardest every day to get back on the field with my teammates.”
This marks Boyle’s third contract with the team after initially signing a three-year extension in 2019.