COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — The reward for information in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman that also led to her baby’s death over the summer in Columbia has now reached $30,000, police said Friday.

Rabiah Ahmad was shot inside a home in the 6600 block of Dovecote Drive on July 31. The 30-year-old was 28 weeks pregnant at the time.

Ahmad died at the hospital, but doctors were able to deliver her baby, Ahja. Ahja died days later on August 5.

The Howard County Police Department said it has been investigating tips and leads in the case but none has helped them identify the shooter.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Police said the shooter may have been in an older white sedan at the time. They released video Friday showing the car blocks away shortly after the shooting.

#HoCoPolice are increasing the reward to up to $30,000 for information in the death of mother and baby in Columbia six months ago. We're also asking for help identifying the suspect vehicle, an older model white sedan. Full release (PDF): https://t.co/bSModqUThl pic.twitter.com/Aki5We8vl1 — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) January 29, 2021

Ahmad and a number of other people lived in the home. She had recently moved to Maryland and had been living there for a few months.

Police do not believe whoever fired multiple shots into the home was targeting Ahmad.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.