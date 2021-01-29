COVID IN MD:County-By-County Maryland Vaccination Guide
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Officials have increased the reward for information about a person who left two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on the same day as the U.S. Capitol riots.

Friday morning, the FBI’s Washington Field Office said the reward is now $100,000 up from $75,000.

 

The pipe bombs were found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee around 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m., respectively.

A law enforcement source previously told CBS News the pipe bombs were viable.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/uscapitol.

CBS Baltimore Staff