WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Officials have increased the reward for information about a person who left two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on the same day as the U.S. Capitol riots.
Friday morning, the FBI’s Washington Field Office said the reward is now $100,000 up from $75,000.
The pipe bombs were found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee around 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m., respectively.
A law enforcement source previously told CBS News the pipe bombs were viable.
Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/uscapitol.