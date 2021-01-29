COVID IN MD:County-By-County Maryland Vaccination Guide
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Vendors hoping to get a spot in the redeveloped Lexington Market in Baltimore have another opportunity to do so.

The market has opened the second and final round of vendor applications to fill another 20-30 spots. The application period runs through March 19.

Business owners can also apply for a spot in one of ten short-term and medium-term rental kiosks inside the market.

The previous application period closed in October and collected more than 160 applicants.

Construction at the market is set to wrap up by early next year.

To learn more about how to apply for a spot, click here.

