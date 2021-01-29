BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland could see two rounds of snow starting Sunday morning as a projected winter storm system moves through the state.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking this system that could create a messy commute Monday morning. Described as a long-lived event, the storm could last into Tuesday morning. As we get closer to the storm’s arrival, the various models are expected to align.

Here’s a timeline of the storm as of Friday. Marty Bass and Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram update this timeline through the weekend:

Sunday, Jan. 31, 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.: The snow is expected to arrive in Central Maryland early Sunday morning.

Sunday, throughout the day: Expect up to 5 inches of snow in some areas, higher in areas north and west, as the slow-moving storm moves through the state. The snow may possibly mix with other types of precipitation throughout the day

Sunday night: Drivers should take caution as the roads may ice over following the storm.

Monday, Feb. 1, morning rush hour: More snow may begin to fall during this time.

Monday, throughout the day: Another three to 5 inches is expected. Could last into the night and ice could again be a problem overnight.

Tuesday morning, Feb. 2: Some flurries and a snow shower could even linger into Tuesday.

