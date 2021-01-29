TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Youth athletes will be able to suit up for amateur sports beginning Monday in Baltimore County.
County Executive Johnny Olszewski issued an executive order Friday allowing sports practices and games, including high school and recreational programs, to resume.
Under the order, attendance at events both indoors and outdoors is limited to players, referees, coaches and one parent or guardian per athlete. For indoor sports, capacity is limited to 50% and no more than 50 people are allowed per activity area.
Participants are strongly recommended to wear masks and those not on the field are required to wear them, as are coaches, referees and attendees.
In addition, event organizers are required to keep a list of participants and attendees for contact tracing efforts.
