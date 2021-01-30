ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officials announced Saturday that COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Sunday are canceled due to the expected snowstorm.
Individuals who miss appointments because of the weather will be notified by email or phone messages and provided with rescheduling information, officials said.
Vaccination and testing clinics on Tuesday, February 2 are expected to open on time, and appointments will proceed as scheduled.
