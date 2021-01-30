BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is preparing for a winter snowstorm that is expected to impact the Baltimore region starting on Sunday.
Officials said the Baltimore City snow team has been readying snow equipment throughout the week and has replenished city salt domes.
LATEST FORECAST: Two Rounds Of Snow Possible Between Sunday Morning, Monday Night
Crews have also pre-treated city gateways/primary roadways with salt brine in preparation for the storm.
“With over 15,000 tons of salt on hand and nearly 300 pieces of equipment plus a full complement of contractor forces, the city is fully prepared for the winter weather ahead,” Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey said. “But we need residents to avoid traveling during the storm so that we can treat city streets more efficiently, because any vehicles that become disabled obstruct the movement of plows and hinder our removal efforts.”
The snow team will activate at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday and will closely monitor weather and roadway conditions.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.