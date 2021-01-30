Tracking SnowWinter Storm Watch Issued As Two Rounds Of Snow Expected Starting Sunday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland continues to see decreases in positivity rate and hospitalizations as 31 more deaths were reported on Saturday, according to state health department data.

As of Saturday, the state reported that hospitalizations went down by 56 cases to 1,560. Of those hospitalized, 380 remain in the ICU. The positivity rate also decreased to 5.79%.

The state has reported 2,097 new cases in the last 24 hours. Thirty one more Marylanders have died as a result of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,931.

A total of 6.9 million tests have been administered, with 48,616 tests given in the last day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Maryland remains in Phase 1C of its vaccination plan. A total of 483,149 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered, of which 429,891 were first doses.

As for distribution, a total of 584,575 first doses were distributed and 268,050 second doses were distributed.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,175 (181) 1*
Anne Arundel 32,737 (456) 14*
Baltimore City 37,771 (795) 21*
Baltimore County 47,111 (1,113) 33*
Calvert 3,392 (60) 1*
Caroline 1,874 (16) 0*
Carroll 6,890 (189) 5*
Cecil 4,745 (109) 2*
Charles 7,965 (144) 1*
Dorchester 2,074 (35) 0*
Frederick 15,531 (235) 8*
Garrett 1,790 (56) 1*
Harford 11,287 (203) 4*
Howard 14,496 (198) 6*
Kent 1,033 (34) 2*
Montgomery 58,710 (1,256) 44*
Prince George’s 67,583 (1,200) 28*
Queen Anne’s 2,363 (33) 1*
St. Mary’s 4,558 (104) 0*
Somerset 2,239 (26) 0*
Talbot 1,673 (21) 0*
Washington 11,376 (223) 3*
Wicomico 6,297 (128) 0*
Worcester 3,056 (77) 1*
Data not available 0 (39) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 17,163 (2) 0*
10-19 33,134 (6) 1*
20-29 64,194 (32) 1*
30-39 61,061 (71) 6*
40-49 53,906 (195) 4*
50-59 53,282 (532) 23*
60-69 35,930 (1,090) 18*
70-79 20,424 (1,764) 33*
80+ 13,632 (3,237) 90*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 185,012 (3,354) 86*
Male 167,714 (3,577) 90*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 100,029 (2,420) 62*
Asian (NH) 7,719 (239) 7*
White (NH) 120,463 (3,518) 92*
Hispanic 57,803 (647) 15*
Other (NH) 16,553 (67) 0*
Data not available 50,159 (40) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

