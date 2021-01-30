ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland continues to see decreases in positivity rate and hospitalizations as 31 more deaths were reported on Saturday, according to state health department data.
As of Saturday, the state reported that hospitalizations went down by 56 cases to 1,560. Of those hospitalized, 380 remain in the ICU. The positivity rate also decreased to 5.79%.
The state has reported 2,097 new cases in the last 24 hours. Thirty one more Marylanders have died as a result of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,931.
A total of 6.9 million tests have been administered, with 48,616 tests given in the last day.
Maryland remains in Phase 1C of its vaccination plan. A total of 483,149 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered, of which 429,891 were first doses.
As for distribution, a total of 584,575 first doses were distributed and 268,050 second doses were distributed.
Here’s a breakdown of the cases:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,175
|(181)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|32,737
|(456)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|37,771
|(795)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|47,111
|(1,113)
|33*
|Calvert
|3,392
|(60)
|1*
|Caroline
|1,874
|(16)
|0*
|Carroll
|6,890
|(189)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,745
|(109)
|2*
|Charles
|7,965
|(144)
|1*
|Dorchester
|2,074
|(35)
|0*
|Frederick
|15,531
|(235)
|8*
|Garrett
|1,790
|(56)
|1*
|Harford
|11,287
|(203)
|4*
|Howard
|14,496
|(198)
|6*
|Kent
|1,033
|(34)
|2*
|Montgomery
|58,710
|(1,256)
|44*
|Prince George’s
|67,583
|(1,200)
|28*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,363
|(33)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|4,558
|(104)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,239
|(26)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,673
|(21)
|0*
|Washington
|11,376
|(223)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,297
|(128)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,056
|(77)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(39)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|17,163
|(2)
|0*
|10-19
|33,134
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|64,194
|(32)
|1*
|30-39
|61,061
|(71)
|6*
|40-49
|53,906
|(195)
|4*
|50-59
|53,282
|(532)
|23*
|60-69
|35,930
|(1,090)
|18*
|70-79
|20,424
|(1,764)
|33*
|80+
|13,632
|(3,237)
|90*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|185,012
|(3,354)
|86*
|Male
|167,714
|(3,577)
|90*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|100,029
|(2,420)
|62*
|Asian (NH)
|7,719
|(239)
|7*
|White (NH)
|120,463
|(3,518)
|92*
|Hispanic
|57,803
|(647)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|16,553
|(67)
|0*
|Data not available
|50,159
|(40)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.