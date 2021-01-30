BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ahead of the expected snowstorm, officials are offering tips for Marylanders to stay safe.
Maryland State Police are reminding residents to check on road conditions if they’re planning to travel.
“Take extra precautions, and if possible, stay home until the roads have been properly treated,” Maryland State Police tweeted.
Marylanders can follow md511.org for the latest road conditions.
With winter weather expected over the weekend and into the early part of next week, make sure to check on road conditions, take extra precautions, and if possible, stay home until the roads have been treated properly. Follow https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc for latest road conditions pic.twitter.com/Lv7kaVLMjT
— MD State Police (@MDSP) January 29, 2021
Baltimore City officials said motorists are advised not to travel during the storm, but the Department of Transportation recommends that anyone who must travel take the following precautions:
- Make sure your gutters are cleared of leaves. You don’t want leaves to block the flow of rainwater that may freeze.
- Be sure to check your supply of abrasives – deicer, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter – and get more if necessary.
- Turn off all outdoor water faucets.
- Find your snow shovel and make sure it is adequate for another snow season.
- Dress properly for the weather, including a hat, scarf, coat, gloves, socks, and water-resistant shoes or boots.
- If driving, do so cautiously and maintain safe speeds and distances from other vehicles.
- Reduce speeds while driving in winter weather and allow extra stopping distance for everyone’s safety. Remember that posted speed limits are based on ideal weather conditions and not recommended for snow.
- Know if any phases of the city’s “Snow Emergency Plan” have been implemented, as this could affect parking along designated snow emergency routes. Information can be found on the city’s snow page at baltimorecity.gov.
- Be aware that conditions can change rapidly, and winter precipitation can cause roadways to become slick, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses.
- Motorists should not “crowd the plow” by staying behind working snow vehicles and allowing them plenty of space to operate.
In addition to the city’s snow operations, a winter shelter declaration has been issued in Baltimore City which will remain in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3.
Residents in need of shelter should call 443-984-9540 or dial 211.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.