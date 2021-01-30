BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A long-lived winter storm is on the way this weekend and is expected to last from Sunday morning through Monday night. Flurries will likely linger, even into Tuesday.

The snow is expected to accumulate in two rounds. The first round arrives Sunday morning as an area of low pressure crosses east of the Appalachian Mountains. We could easily see 5″+ with this first found.

Time-line for our Winter storm will be long=lived. Looking for 8"+ for much of Central, Maryland with lesser amounts moving outward to Western, MD and lower Eastern Shore. Updates during entire event on WJZ app and https://t.co/r5SVylsZZz. pic.twitter.com/jR9OEkisHj — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) January 30, 2021

On Sunday night, energy from this system will transfer off the coast and the storm will evolve and develop into a nor’easter.

Once this energy transfer off the coast, the second round of accumulation will occur Monday/Monday night. We can easily see 5″+ with this round of accumulation as well.

Expect icy conditions Sunday night into Monday morning with the next round of snow possibly beginning during morning rush hour. The slow-moving storm could last all day.

TIMELINE: When Is Snow Expected In Maryland?

Current Winter Storm Watch includes the entire state excluding the lower Eastern Shore. Expect the Winter alerts to soon be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. Snow arrives by dawn and does not completely clear out until Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/9T6jS6epgd — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) January 30, 2021

Ahead of the storm, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch on Friday afternoon beginning Sunday. Included are:

Anne Arundel County until 1 a.m. Monday

Baltimore City until 6 a.m. Monday

Baltimore County until 6 a.m. Monday

Calvert County until 1 a.m. Monday

Caroline County until 6 a.m. Tuesday

Cecil County until 6 a.m. Monday

Charles County until 1 a.m. Monday

Dorchester County until 1 a.m. Monday

Harford County until 6 a.m. Monday

Howard County until 1 a.m. Monday

Kent County until 6 a.m. Tuesday

Montgomery County until 1 a.m. Monday

Prince George’s County until 1 a.m. Monday

Queen Anne’s County until 6 a.m. Tuesday

St. Mary’s County until 1 a.m. Monday

Talbot County until 6 a.m. Tuesday

Wicomico County until 1 a.m. Monday

There is still some uncertainty as to where the heaviest axis of snowfall will set up, however, models are converging on the idea that the I-95 corridor will likely be included within this area.

We have created a ‘Best Chance’ snowfall map to give you an idea of where the highest totals will fall.

As we near the start of the storm, we will narrow down the numbers. We will likely be talking about shovelable… and even plowable snow for many.

