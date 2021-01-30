BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot in the face in northeast Baltimore on Friday morning.
Police were called just before 7:30 a.m. to the 2700 block of Rueckert Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Northeast District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District detectives, at 410-396-2444.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.