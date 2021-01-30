Tracking SnowUp To A Foot Of Snow Possible In Baltimore, Winter Storm Warning Issued For Sunday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMRetirement Smart TV
    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot in the face in northeast Baltimore on Friday morning.

Police were called just before 7:30 a.m. to the 2700 block of Rueckert Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Northeast District Shooting detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District detectives, at 410-396-2444.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

CBS Baltimore Staff