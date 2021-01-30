BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in south Baltimore.
Police were called just after 10:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of Plum Street for a report of an armed person.
When officers arrived, a victim said a man pointed a gun at him after getting into an argument and then ran into his home.
A Command Post and perimeter were established and negotiators were on scene, police said.
Members of BPD’s SWAT Team made entry into the home around 4 p.m. and found a 30-year-old woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound and a 31-year-old man who was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation found that the 31-year-old man pulled out a gun and shot the 30-year-old woman and then shot himself, police said.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
Homicide detectives and Southern District detectives are investigating this incident. The investigation is ongoing.