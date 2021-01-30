BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland could see two rounds of snow starting Sunday morning as a projected winter storm system moves through the state.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking this system that could create a messy commute Monday morning. Described as a long-lived event, the storm could last into Tuesday morning. As we get closer to the storm’s arrival, the various models are expected to align.

LATEST FORECAST: Two Rounds Of Snow Possible Between Sunday Morning, Monday Night

Here’s a timeline of the storm as of Friday. Marty Bass and Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram update this timeline through the weekend:

Sunday, Jan. 31, early morning: Flurries, some snow expected in Central Maryland. Then there’s expected to be a break.

Sunday, afternoon: Snow begins, up to 5 inches of snow in some areas, higher in areas north and west, as the slow-moving storm moves through the state. The snow may possibly mix with other types of precipitation throughout the day, evening.

Sunday night: Drivers should take caution as the roads may ice over following the storm.

Monday, Feb. 1, overnight, morning rush hour: At some point overnight the weather is expected to pause for a bit.

Monday, throughout the day: Another three to 5 inches of snow is expected. Could last into the night and ice could again be a problem overnight.

Tuesday morning, Feb. 2: Some flurries and a snow shower could even linger into Tuesday.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Tweets by TimWilliamsWJZ