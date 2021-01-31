BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man died after he was shot overnight in Baltimore.

Northeast District officers were on patrol when they heard gunfire coming from the 4900 block of Herring Run Drive around 1:46 a.m. Sunday.

A man was found inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

A 31-year-old man is in critical, but stable condition at an area hospital after he was found suffering from gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Dukeland Street.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Liberty Avenue in West Baltimore around 2:29 a.m. Sunday for report of a Shot Spotter alert. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in the 1700 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway. But there wasn’t a victim.

But a short time later they got a call about a shooting victim on Dukeland Street. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Western District Shooting detectives are investigating this shooting and are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (410) 396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

