LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD. (WJZ) — Units are on the scene of a three-story house fire in Baltimore County, fire officials said Sunday evening.
A tanker strike team was requested because of the limited water in the area. There are no reports of any injuries or entrapment at this time.
Crews knocked the fire at around 6 p.m.
Update: #BCOFD // Dwelling Fire// 2500 blk of East Ave// Crews advise fire knocked, checking for extension//^MJ
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 31, 2021