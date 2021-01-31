Tracking SnowUp To A Foot Of Snow Possible In Baltimore, Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Tuesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD. (WJZ) — Units are on the scene of a three-story house fire in Baltimore County, fire officials said Sunday evening.

A tanker strike team was requested because of the limited water in the area. There are no reports of any injuries or entrapment at this time.

Crews knocked the fire at around 6 p.m.

