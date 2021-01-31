BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All in-person learning and meal sites for Baltimore City Public Schools will be closed Monday.
Virtual learning will continue. Students who are usually in-person will still be able to access learning virtually.
They added later Sunday evening that essential employees will report to work on a two-hour delay and are being told to contact their supervisor for any questions. The district office will stay open. The Multilingual Enrollment and Support Center and Enrollment, Choice and Transfer offices will be virtual.
Winter weather is moving through Maryland. It began Sunday and is set to continue into Tuesday with possibly over a foot predicted to stick in the Baltimore City area.
Winter storm warnings went into effect at 4 a.m. on Sunday, and much of the state– as well as Baltimore– is included within the warning territory, with the exception of a few Eastern Shore counties, and those areas are under a winter weather advisory.
