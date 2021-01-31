MARYLAND (WJZ) — Appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine are being canceled across the area because of the winter weather.
If you planned to get your vaccine Monday at the University of Maryland Medical Center downtown or on the Midtown campus- your appointment is canceled.
Representatives will reach out to anyone who had an appointment to reschedule if they haven’t already.
Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County are also rescheduling appointments.
