BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is gearing up to see one of its biggest winter storms in years.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking this system that could bring up to a foot of snow to Baltimore.

Winter storm warnings are in effect as of 4 a.m. on Sunday, and much of the state is included within the warning territory, with the exception of a few Eastern Shore counties, and those areas are under a winter weather advisory.

Here’s a timeline of the storm:

Sunday, Jan. 31 afternoon & early evening: The steadiest snow will fall Sunday afternoon into the early evening. Up to 5 inches of snow is expected in some areas, higher in areas north and west, as the slow-moving storm moves through the state.

Sunday overnight: Light snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain later Sunday evening. Drivers should take caution on the roads as ice may form following the snowfall.

Monday, Feb. 1, through 2 p.m. Snow will continue to mix with other precipitation.

Monday, afternoon through night: A transition back into snow.

Tuesday morning, Feb. 2: Some flurries and a snow shower could even linger into Tuesday.

Motorists should be aware that visibility may be reduced to one-half miles at times during heavy snowfall.

