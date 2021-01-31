BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is gearing up to see one of its biggest winter storms in years.

Snow began to fall Sunday morning and is expected to fall throughout the day. We could easily see 5″ (locally higher amounts in spots) by Sunday evening, especially with the potential for heavy banding.

Winter storm warnings go into effect at 4 a.m. on Sunday, and much of the state is included within the warning territory, with the exception of a few Eastern Shore counties, and those areas are under a winter weather advisory.

Before focusing more on central Maryland, it is important to note that some of our Eastern Shore communities could battle gusty winds as high as 40 mph on Sunday. This will contribute to significantly reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions.

Snow will arrive from west to east on Sunday, and the timing for Baltimore is looking most likely between 6 am. and 10 a.m.

A changeover to mixed precipitation has been modeled by guidance, likely occurring after 10 p.m. on Sunday night and lasting off-and-on through part of Monday.

There is still a bit of uncertainty regarding exactly how much mixing occurs, along with the duration. A longer period of mixing could result in lower snow totals.

While some areas transition to a wintry mix on Sunday night, the energy from the storm system will transfer off the coast and a nor’easter will begin to develop. As cold air gets pulled back into the storm, a changeover to snow will occur as this storm begins to strengthen.

Given the current computer model trends, Baltimore City and areas north could easily get 8-12″ of snow during the Sunday morning-Tuesday morning time frame.

Precipitation will quickly exit Tuesday morning, and other than some lingering flurries, it will be a quiet and cold day with highs remaining in the 30s.

Ahead of the storm, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning starting at 4 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Counties included are:

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City

Baltimore County

Calvert County

Caroline County

Cecil County

Charles County

Dorchester County

Harford County

Howard County

Kent County

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

Queen Anne’s County

St. Mary’s County

Talbot County

Wicomico County

