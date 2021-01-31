Tracking SnowUp To A Foot Of Snow Possible In Baltimore, Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Tuesday
Filed Under:College Basketball, Mount St. Mary's, Sacred Heart, Sports

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Josh Reaves and Damian Chong Qui scored 22 points apiece as Mount St. Mary’s topped Sacred Heart 76-64 on Sunday.

The 22 points were a career high for Reaves, who shot 5 for 7 from deep. Chong Qui also had seven assists.

Malik Jefferson had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (6-7, 5-4 Northeast Conference). Mezie Offurum added 10 points.

Mount St. Mary’s scored 45 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Tyler Thomas had 23 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (6-6, 6-5). Bryce Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Sacred Heart defeated Mount St. Mary’s 61-58 on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)