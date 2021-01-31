BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for the remaining suspect in the fatal shooting of an MTA bus driver.
During a press conference Sunday, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced that police arrested 28-year-old Earnest Ford in connection to the shooting
They are still looking for 32-year-old Marquise Poteat suspected in the shooting.
MTA Mobility Van Driver Fatally Shot In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say
Police were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday to the 4400 block of Moravia Road for a reported shooting.
When police arrived, they found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police said the preliminary investigation found that the victim, an MTA mobility van driver, was seated inside of his vehicle when he was approached by an unidentified man who shot him.
The suspects then fled the location in a tan or beige colored Ford Crown Victoria or a Lincoln Grand Marquee, police said.
Police are asking for anyone who knows of Poteet’s whereabouts to call 911.
