BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspect is wanted in the alleged stabbing of a 31-year-old man in Baltimore earlier in January.
Police learned from witnesses that on January 26 at around 7:03 p.m., witnesses saw the victim and suspect running from E. 20th Street into the 2000 block of St. Paul Street. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim several times before fleeing on foot.
Detectives have an image of the suspect and are asking anyone who knows his identity to call (410) 396-2455.
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.