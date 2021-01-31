Tracking SnowUp To A Foot Of Snow Possible In Baltimore, Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Tuesday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Broadway Market, Business, Famous Fund, Local TV, Restaurants, Vikki's Fells Point Deli

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Baltimore restaurant was the recipient of much needed assistance as the city businesses continue to struggle during the pandemic.

Vikki Powers got a call from WJZ Anchor Rick Ritter that she would get $10,000 from The Famous Fund. She started to cry when she learned the news and thanked The Famous Fund.

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli at the Broadway Market has a steady stream of regulars and tourists before the pandemic. But with so many working from home, her lunch and catering business suffered. She was forced to do curbside pickup only through the pandemic.

The Famous Fund was created by Jimmy’s Seafood co-owner John Minadakis. He was inspired by Dave Portnor and the Barstool Fund, which started raising money to save struggling businesses across the country. To date, the fund has raised over $350,000.

“I’m truly blessed by the kindness of so many people to assist us with this fund,” said Minadakis. “Every dollar that we raise will be injected into a small restaurant in Baltimore City in order to increase their chances of survival as the restrictions continue.”

To contribute to the Famous Fund you can follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-baltimore-restaurants-bars

If you would like to nominate a restaurant or be considered for funding, please follow this link to submit an application
or email info@thefamousfund.com.

CBS Baltimore Staff