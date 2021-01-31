BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Baltimore restaurant was the recipient of much needed assistance as the city businesses continue to struggle during the pandemic.

Vikki Powers got a call from WJZ Anchor Rick Ritter that she would get $10,000 from The Famous Fund. She started to cry when she learned the news and thanked The Famous Fund.

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli gets “The Call.” @RickRitterWJZ delivers the good news. For over 30 years, they’ve proudly served Baltimore from inside Broadway Market! The #FamousFund is saving businesses & changing lives! Please donate. Every dollar counts! https://t.co/5jv0dVzA1p pic.twitter.com/ERUEfYJ8TJ — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) January 31, 2021

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli at the Broadway Market has a steady stream of regulars and tourists before the pandemic. But with so many working from home, her lunch and catering business suffered. She was forced to do curbside pickup only through the pandemic.

The Famous Fund was created by Jimmy’s Seafood co-owner John Minadakis. He was inspired by Dave Portnor and the Barstool Fund, which started raising money to save struggling businesses across the country. To date, the fund has raised over $350,000.

“I’m truly blessed by the kindness of so many people to assist us with this fund,” said Minadakis. “Every dollar that we raise will be injected into a small restaurant in Baltimore City in order to increase their chances of survival as the restrictions continue.”

To contribute to the Famous Fund you can follow this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-baltimore-restaurants-bars

If you would like to nominate a restaurant or be considered for funding, please follow this link to submit an application

or email info@thefamousfund.com.