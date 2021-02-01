SAVAGE, MD. (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man has been missing from Howard County since the weekend, police said.
Paul Mfodwo was last seen at his home in the 8500 block of Foxborough Drive at around 5:30 a.m. on January 29.
Police said when a family member came back home later that morning, Mfodwo was not there. They became concerned for his wellbeing because of health issues and the cold weather and contacted police.
Mfodwo did not leave in his car and he didn’t take his wallet or cell phone.
Police have made “extensive area checks” including using drones, and checked local hospitals, urgent care facilities and businesses but still haven’t been able to find him.
He is 5’4″, 150 lbs and has a short beard and black hair. Police said he may be wearing a black and white sweater and black sneakers.
Anyone with information should call 911.