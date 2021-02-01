BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools will close virtual learning two hours early Monday.
District office staff will still work remotely on its regular schedule, the school system said.
TIMELINE: Snow Arrives In Maryland. How Long Will It Last?
Winter weather is moving through Maryland. It began Sunday and is set to continue into Tuesday with possibly over a foot predicted to stick in the Baltimore City area.
Meal sites and all in-person learning has already been canceled.
Get the full list of school closings here.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.