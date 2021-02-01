BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested a suspect in a rape last month.
Davon Ferguson, 39, was arrested at home in the 1600 block of Ellamont Street around 1:33 a.m. Sunday.
Ferguson was wanted for first-degree rape and first-degree attempted rape — both of which occurred on Jan. 26 in downtown Baltimore.
Baltimore Police Searching For Rape Suspect Davon Ferguson
According to police, he attempted to rape a victim inside a hotel room in the unit block of N. Light Street. He later raped another victim at knifepoint.
An anonymous tip helped police learn of Ferguson’s whereabouts.
