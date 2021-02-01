BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new mask mandate goes into effect in just a few hours.
The CDC says that all passengers traveling in the country must wear a mask. That includes on planes, trains or any other forms of public transportation.
The mandate will pertain to BWI Airport as well.
The agency said the mandate is a bid to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The rule goes into effect at 11:59 p.m.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.