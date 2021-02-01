Tracking SnowMore Snow Expected Monday, Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new mask mandate goes into effect in just a few hours.

The CDC says that all passengers traveling in the country must wear a mask. That includes on planes, trains or any other forms of public transportation.

The mandate will pertain to BWI Airport as well.

The agency said the mandate is a bid to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The rule goes into effect at 11:59 p.m.

